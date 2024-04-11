Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Captain and Team Recognized for Saving 16 Stranded People

Captain Niccolo de Ranieri and Captain Gaetano Gigliotti

Carnival Cruise Line Captain Niccolo De Ranieri and his team aboard the Mardi Gras were honored by the Association for Rescue at Sea (AFRAS) for saving the lives of 16 people, according to a company statement.

De Ranieri accepted the Cruise Ship Humanitarian Assistance Award at the AFRAS annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, April 9.

“Receiving this award is a humbling reminder of the responsibility we have as mariners. I’m proud of my team’s brave and coordinated efforts during this rescue,” said Captain De Ranieri. “It’s an honor to be recognized, and I’m thankful those 16 people were brought to safety.”

De Ranieri was aboard the Mardi Gras as it was sailing to its homeport, Port Canaveral, Fla., on June 3, 2022. The crew spotted a stranded vessel near Cuba carrying eleven men and five women. The Mardi Gras team took them onboard where they were evaluated by the ship’s medical staff and provided food and clothing while a safe transfer with the U.S. Coast Guard was coordinated.

Photo: Captain Niccolo de Ranieri and Captain Gaetano Gigliotti

