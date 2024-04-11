Carnival and Effy Jewelry Introduce Digital Kiosk on Carnival Firenze

Carnival Cruise Line and Effy Jewelry teamed up to introduce first-at-sea technology onboard the Carnival Firenze when the ship launches later this month.

Guests will be able to browse the latest Effy rings using a digital kiosk and visualize how each piece would look on their hands through augmented reality technology. By scanning their hand, the digital shop allows guests to virtually “try on” rings.

“Showcasing Effy’s timeless pieces in this way, leveraging technology, creates a truly innovative and personal shopping experience for our guests. Our guests love Effy jewelry, and this new virtual component gives them the ability to quickly visualize how several perfectly sized pieces will look in a fraction of the time it might take to try on multiple items throughout the store. The kiosk puts beautiful designs right at their fingertips,” said Luis Terife, Carnival’s vice president of onboard guest commerce.

The debut of Carnival Firenze from Long Beach, Calif. also marks the fleet’s 27th Effy Jewelry store launch.” In addition to new store installations, Carnival and Effy have also announced updates for Effy shops across the fleet as well as special VIP cruises for diamond enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to launch our first digital kiosk on Carnival Firenze. Our focus with this initiative was to create a fun interactive in-store experience that allow our customers to access product beyond the footprint of the store,” said Bobby Hematian, president of Effy Jewelry. “We are grateful to Carnival for the continuous support in cruise retail innovation. Our partnership, over the years, has been driven by a shared passion in travel, family, FUN and, of course, jewelry! I am excited to see how our teams partner in this next evolution of retail experiences!”