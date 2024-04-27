Canaveral Port Authority Opens Applications for Junior Ambassador Program

The Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners is again inviting Brevard County high school students to apply to become young ambassadors for Port Canaveral.

Applications are open for the 2024-25 school year closing on June 30, 2024.

The Port’s Junior Port Ambassador Program offers local students an opportunity to see how a seaport works and explore career options in the maritime industry. To be eligible for the program, the student applicant must be a junior in the 2024-25 school year and attending a public school, private school or homeschooling program in Brevard County.

Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority Micah Loyd said: “This program introduces local students to the diverse range of jobs and career paths within the maritime industry. All Commissioners are looking forward to working closely with the upcoming group of Junior Ambassadors this fall.”

All Canaveral Port Authority Commissioners will participate in this year’s program, which starts later this summer, after the start of the school year.

Launched in 2019, the Junior Ambassador Program introduces students to the port’s partners representing the cruise, cargo, recreation, hospitality, military and environmental sectors.