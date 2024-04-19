Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Bartlett Leads Jamaica’s Cruise Tourism Growth with Major Cruise Lines

Norwegian Prima in Jamaica

In an effort to drive cruise tourism, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett met with several leading cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, MSC Cruises and Disney Cruise Line.

Bartlett said that Royal Caribbean maintains its target of bringing some 400,000 annual visitors to Falmouth.

Additionally, Minister Bartlett stressed the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with Carnival brands, adding that “plans are afoot to have discussions with Princess Cruises, another major player under their umbrella, regarding further collaboration.”

Bartlett also noted that Disney Cruise Line expressed satisfaction with their current operations in Falmouth and a willingness to consider Port Royal as a future destination. 

Commenting on his meeting with MSC Cruises representatives, Bartlett said: “Discussions with MSC Cruises were very positive as they revealed their interest in forging a larger strategic partnership involving investment in local infrastructure.”

Bartlett also revealed that Norwegian Cruise Line expressed interest in expanding their footprint in Jamaica, particularly impressed by the country’s alignment with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, a growing priority for cruise lines.

