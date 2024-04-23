Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Bahamas Tourism Appoints Valery Brown-Alce as Deputy Director General

valery brown alce

Valery Brown-Alce is the newest deputy director general of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, according to a press release.

Effective immediately, the announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper.

“I am very pleased to appoint Mrs. Brown-Alce as the second sitting Deputy Director General,” said Cooper.  “She brings a depth and wealth of knowledge gained while working in the tourism field for more than three decades. Her results-driven and inclusive attitude for all team members, coupled with her impressive professional record, will certainly add tremendous value in her new role.”

Brown-Alce will be responsible for the development and execution of global sales strategies, management of international airline, retail and tour operator relationships as well as overseeing the Bahamas Tourist Offices in the United States, Canada and Europe.

“The appointment of Mrs. Brown-Alce as Deputy Director General heralds a transformative era for The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. Her invaluable contributions across our tourist offices worldwide underscore her profound impact on our international presence. With her strategic insight and extensive expertise, Mrs. Brown-Alce is exceptionally well-positioned to enhance our global sales strategies, cultivate essential partnerships, and drive the sustained advancement of our tourism sector. We are confident in her ability to lead these initiatives, ensuring The Bahamas remains a premier destination on the global stage,” said Latia Duncombe, director general of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.

Brown-Alce has worked in both private and public tourism marketing sectors. She earned her undergraduate degree in Marketing from The University Of New Haven.

 

