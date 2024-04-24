Aurora Expeditions Announces 2025-26 Antarctica Season

Aurora Expeditions released its new Antarctica 2025-26 season, featuring 32 voyages onboard the Greg Mortimer, Sylvia Earle and the new Douglas Mawson, according to a statement.

In addition to Aurora’s Antarctic Explorer and Spirit of Antarctica sailings to the Antarctic Peninsula, the line added eight new itineraries exploring regions including East Antarctica, the Ross Sea and the New Zealand Subantarctic Islands, as well as a circumnavigation of Tasmania.

“We have so much to be excited about with our most comprehensive and adventurous season yet,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower, CMO of Aurora Expeditions.

“Not only will we be introducing our third purpose-built vessel, the Douglas Mawson, but we will explore more of Antarctica’s regions than we have before in a single season, visiting the Antarctic Peninsula, the Weddell Sea, East Antarctica, the Ross Sea, Antarctic Circle, South Georgia, the Falklands and the New Zealand Subantarctic Islands.

“We’re particularly thrilled to be offering passengers the chance to travel to Antarctica from Australia and New Zealand for the first time in 13 years, reconnecting our company to its founding inspiration as well as opening up another lesser explored part of Antarctica to both local and international travelers,” added Peacock-Gower.

“In these new regions, passengers will have the chance to witness the Ross Ice Shelf – the world’s largest floating body of ice, some of the largest Adélie and emperor penguin colonies, follow in the footsteps of some of history’s greatest explorers, as well as witness the incredible biodiversity of New Zealand’s subantarctic islands. We also look forward to doing this the Aurora way, with our small ships and focus on responsible travel, adventure, and enrichment.”

Justin Ewin, Aurora Expeditions’ global head of product, said: “There is something for first-time Antarctic visitors to seasoned explorers alike across this season, while adventure and exploration remain the core theme. We are offering a nine-day express itinerary, Antarctic expedition and Patagonia trek combinations, all the way up to an epic 34-day adventure departing Dunedin, sailing through the New Zealand subantarctic islands and the Ross Sea, traveling east to the Peninsula and ending with the Drake Passage to Ushuaia. Along with several new destinations and itinerary options, we are excited to be meeting our passengers’ frequent requests by offering two all-inclusive activity voyages to complement our existing individual activity programs, which are incredibly popular.”

New expeditions include: