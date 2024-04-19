Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces 2025-26 Antarctic Season

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that its 2025-26 Antarctica expeditions are now available for bookings.

Running from October 2025 to March 2026, the new Antarctica season offers 37 departures aboard the World Voyager, World Navigator and World Traveller, according to a press release.

“Antarctica continues to be the most popular and in-demand region for Atlas Ocean Voyages,” said Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James Rodriguez. “We look forward to once again positioning all three expedition yachts in the region for the season, providing travelers with many options to explore with under 200 fellow travelers onboard.”

Travelers will explore a variety of polar expeditions with itineraries ranging from seven to 18 nights. Most expeditions sail roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina, with some seven-night Drake Express voyages departing from Punta Arenas, Chile. Every voyage includes a pre-cruise hotel night stay in Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas and private roundtrip charter air flights.

Highlights of the 2025/2026 Antarctica Season: