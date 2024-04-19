Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces 2025-26 Antarctic Season

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that its 2025-26 Antarctica expeditions are now available for bookings.
Running from October 2025 to March 2026, the new Antarctica season offers 37 departures aboard the World Voyager, World Navigator and World Traveller, according to a press release.
“Antarctica continues to be the most popular and in-demand region for Atlas Ocean Voyages,” said Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James Rodriguez. “We look forward to once again positioning all three expedition yachts in the region for the season, providing travelers with many options to explore with under 200 fellow travelers onboard.”
Travelers will explore a variety of polar expeditions with itineraries ranging from seven to 18 nights. Most expeditions sail roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina, with some seven-night Drake Express voyages departing from Punta Arenas, Chile. Every voyage includes a pre-cruise hotel night stay in Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas and private roundtrip charter air flights.
Highlights of the 2025/2026 Antarctica Season:
- The nine-night “Antarctic Discovery” expedition, sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia. Departures are available on November 9, 29, December 8, 28, 2025, and January 15, 16, 24, February 5, 25, 27, and March 19, 2026.
- The 11-night “Crossing the Antarctic Circle” expedition, sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia with up to six days at the Antarctic Peninsula. Departures are available on November 14, 18, 20, December 1, 17, 28, 2025 and January 25, February 2, 14, 20, and March 8, 2026.
- Two seven-night “Drake Express Expeditions”, sailing roundtrip from King George Island (departing on December 2 or December 9, 2025). Plus, an additional seven-night Drake Express Expedition departing from Ushuaia on November 25, 2025.
- Two 18-night “Grand Antarctica and Beyond” Expedition showcases, exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falklands, and the South Orkney Islands. Departures: December 18, 2025, and January 8, 2026,