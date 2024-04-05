Atlas Appoints Isabel Galvan as VP of Business Development

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced the appointment of Isabel Galvan as vice president of business development, according to a press release.

In her role, Galvan will work closely with Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James A. Rodriguez to drive growth, the company said.

Galvan brings a diverse background in marketing and sales engagement and has previously held roles with brands such as Seabourn Cruise Line, Lindblad Expeditions, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises.

“Isabel’s extensive expertise spans relationship cultivation, business development for key commercial accounts, and partnership nurturing with consumer trade brands,” said Rodriguez. “She possesses a love of travel with an adventurous spirit that is a welcomed addition to the Atlas Ocean Voyages team.”