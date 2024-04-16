Atlas Announces Academia Barilla on 2024 Epicurean Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a new partnership with Academia Barilla for select 2024 Epicurean Expeditions onboard the World Traveller, according to a press release.

As part of the partnership, guests will have the chance to engage with an Academia Barilla Guest Chef, Marcello Zaccaria, who will be onboard World Traveller expeditions departing on May 27, June 14, July 15, and 24. Guests will also get to experience exclusive pre- and post-cruise experiences in the famed Academia Barilla’s kitchen in Parma, Italy.

President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages, James A. Rodriguez, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Academia Barilla to offer our guests an unparalleled culinary experience. This unique partnership underscores our commitment to elevating our Epicurean Expeditions programming and providing unforgettable journeys for our guests.”

The new partnership will feature the exclusive Academia Barilla: Pasta Immersion on select expeditions. Guests will enjoy live cooking demonstrations, workshops and interactive sessions led by Academia Barilla chefs.

Additionally, guests can opt for a pre-or post-cruise land program, visiting Academia Barilla’s kitchen in Parma, Italy. The Academia Barilla: Into Italy Land Program features activities including a cooking experience at Academia Barilla, a guided tour of an exclusive Parma ham producer with a tasting session, lunch at a local restaurant and a visit to an estate producing Lambrusco and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar.

