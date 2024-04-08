Assa Abloy Offers High Tech Access System and Key Management

Using ASSA ABLOY’s CLIQ Remote System, one key can handle one lock or up to 1,000 locks on a cruise ship, said Nojmol Islam, special project manager, marine.

“This can replace the traditional master key system in the back-of-house, and it brings the master key system to the age of digital transformation,” said Islam. “This is all about intelligence access control to create flexibility.”

Keys, which all contain an easily-replaceable battery, are programmed to communicate with special lock cylinders, thus granting or not granting access.

For a ship to roll out the system, CLIQ electronic lock cylinders are installed by swapping out a door’s existing mechanical cylinder and inserting the CLIQ equivalent. The lock cylinders can match existing hardware and do not require a battery (which is in the key).

Crew members can be given clearance to certain areas at specific times, and access can also be quickly revoked. Audit logs also show who accessed or tried to access certain areas.

Keys can be updated instantly on a wireless basis, and Islam said the keys were basically impossible to duplicate.

Gone are the days of a set of master keys, subkeys, key blanks, handing multiple keys to crew members, and trying to keep track of everything.

Gates, cabinets, lockers, vending machines, and almost any other workplace opening can be secured with the CLIQ System. There are also strong padlocks that are weather-rated, Islam said, that can be supplied with the system.

“The system works both with newbuilds and has been retrofitted on existing ships,” Islam said.

To date, the system has been installed in areas ranging from food and beverage cold rooms to bridge access doors and other high-value areas, such as casino cash cages, and also on electrical locks, engine room access doors, and other areas.