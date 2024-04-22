American Opens Biggest Season Yet on the Columbia and Snake Rivers

American Cruise Lines launched its biggest season yet on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, sailing from April through early November.

American’s 2024 Columbia and Snake Rivers will feature five riverboats: the American Song; the American Harmony; the American West; the American Jazz; and the American Pride.

Itineraries range from six to 16 days and offer experiences such as guided tours and visits to Mt. St. Helens and Multnomah Falls.

This season’s collection includes the line’s new 16-Day National Parks and Legendary Rivers sailings, which combine Columbia and Snake River cruises with seven-day adventures through Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton National Parks; the nine-day Columbia and Snake Rivers cruises; the six-day Highlights of the Columbia River cruises; and 12-day Northwest Pioneers sailings. Cruises sail between Portland, Oregon, and Clarkston, Washington, with the National Parks and Legendary Rivers voyage operating between Portland, Oregon, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Also available are special themed sailings including the nine-day Lewis and Clark cruises, featuring more onboard experts and experiences; the nine-day Art Immersion cruises for aspiring painters; and the nine-day Vineyard Cruises featuring visits to regional vineyards led by wine connoisseurs.