Alaska to Have Record Cruise Capacity in 2024

According to new 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the Alaska cruise market is expected to have a record-breaking season in 2024.

Following a strong season in 2023, the capacity for the region, which includes destinations in the United States and Canada, is set to increase by one percent.

Princess Cruises remains the leader in capacity in Alaska, with a total of seven ships sailing from four different homeports.

The Alaska fleet includes the 2022-built Discovery Princess, one of the newest and biggest vessels sailing for the Carnival Corporation-owned premium brand.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the 3,660-guest ship is set to offer seven-night cruises to Alaska and Canada from early May to late September.

The regular itinerary of the Discovery Princess in the region includes visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, as well as scenic cruising at Glacier Bay National Park.

The Majestic Princess, the Royal Princess, the Ruby Princess, the Crown Princess, the Sapphire Princess and the Grand Princess are also scheduled to sail in Alaska this summer.

Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, which operate some of the largest cruise ships in the destination, are also planning strong programs in Alaska in 2024.

Norwegian Cruise Line will dedicate four vessels to the region, including its two largest ships, the Norwegian Encore and the Norwegian Bliss.

Built between 2018 and 2019, each of the vessels can accommodate up to 4,200 guests at double occupancy.

Royal Caribbean International is also deploying four ships in Alaska this summer. The lineup includes the two Quantum-Class vessels, the Quantum of the Seas and the Ovation of the Seas, which have capacity for 4,100 passengers.

Cruise Industry News’ independent research also shows that Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, and Carnival Cruise Line will also be key players in the Alaska market for2024.