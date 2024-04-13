Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

AIDAmar Opens 2024 Season in Warnemünde

AIDAmar

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, AIDA Cruises’ AIDAmar will open the 2024 cruise season in Warnemünde.

The AIDAmar and AIDAdiva will make a total of 69 calls this year from April 14 to November 4.

The AIDAmar will visit Warnemünde 40 times during this year’s cruise season the AIDAdiva will make 29 calls to the port. The ships will dock in Warnemünde at the same time a total of five times.

With itineraries ranging from three to 12 days, guests can explore destinations such as Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Poland as well as the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

In October, travelers can embark on a four-and-five-day trip to Scandinavia. Special tours include 12-day cruises to the Baltic States to Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Finland and Sweden.

Highlights of AIDA’s 2024 Warnemünde season include the Rostock Cruise Festival in September, sponsored by AIDA Cruises, when both ships will be docked.

The AIDAmar will also host the Rostock Chamber of Industry and Commerce Fair on April 18, 2024, where interested individuals can find out about apprenticeships from around 90 companies in the region, and a children’s concert on October 17.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.