AIDAmar Opens 2024 Season in Warnemünde

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, AIDA Cruises’ AIDAmar will open the 2024 cruise season in Warnemünde.

The AIDAmar and AIDAdiva will make a total of 69 calls this year from April 14 to November 4.

The AIDAmar will visit Warnemünde 40 times during this year’s cruise season the AIDAdiva will make 29 calls to the port. The ships will dock in Warnemünde at the same time a total of five times.

With itineraries ranging from three to 12 days, guests can explore destinations such as Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Poland as well as the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

In October, travelers can embark on a four-and-five-day trip to Scandinavia. Special tours include 12-day cruises to the Baltic States to Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Finland and Sweden.

Highlights of AIDA’s 2024 Warnemünde season include the Rostock Cruise Festival in September, sponsored by AIDA Cruises, when both ships will be docked.

The AIDAmar will also host the Rostock Chamber of Industry and Commerce Fair on April 18, 2024, where interested individuals can find out about apprenticeships from around 90 companies in the region, and a children’s concert on October 17.