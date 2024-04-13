AIDA Cruises Expands Cooperation with Kiel-based my Boo

Following a successful collaboration with bicycle manufacturer my Boo in 2019, AIDA Cruises is expanding the cooperation by equipping the AIDA fleet with 1092 bamboo bikes.

The collaboration with my Boo began with the AIDAnova on April 6, 2024, when the biking crew in Hamburg took delivery of 126 new cross bikes and e-bikes. As part of the regular changeover, all other ships in the AIDA fleet will gradually be equipped with bikes from my Boo, ranging from 84 and 126 e-bikes and cross bikes depending on the ship class.

“Our guests have already had many positive experiences with the bamboo bikes produced for AIDA in Kiel and Ghana. We are delighted to be able to offer excursions with bikes from my Boo on all AIDA ships in the future. By expanding our cooperation, which started already in 2019, we are also supporting the commitment of our partners in Ghana to promote local jobs and sustainable value creation,” said Frank Bönsch, vice president of guest commerce at AIDA Cruises.

AIDA Cruises currently offers cycling excursions in 241 ports in 93 countries.