AIDA Adjusts Winter 2024; Announces Africa Sailings

Due to the ongoing tense security situation in various regions of the Middle East, AIDA Cruises announced it will be adjusting the fall itineraries of the AIDAprima and AIDAstella, according to a Facebook update.

The two ships will not transit through the Red Sea, but rather cruise the longer route around Africa. This requires more extensive changes and several trip cancellations, the company announced.

“In the interests of the safety of our guests and crew, the necessary adjustments to sailing routes are the only responsible option for us. We thank you for your understanding and trust,” the company said in a statement.

The following fall/winter 2024 cruises have been canceled:

AIDAprima: “From Hamburg to Barcelona” on October 26th, 2024

AIDAprima: “From Hamburg to Mallorca 1” on October 26th, 2024

AIDAprima: “From Lisbon to Mallorca” on November 3rd, 2024

Also available from April 29, 2024:

“Globe Traveler Canary Islands, South Africa and Mauritius” from Hamburg/to Dubai or Abu Dhabi onboard the AIDAprima from October 26th, 2024 (41, 42 or 43 days)

22 days “From Hamburg via the Canary Islands to Cape Town” on the AIDAprima from October 26, 2024

20 days “From Mallorca via Namibia to Cape Town” on the AIDAstella from October 20, 2024

AIDAprima: “Orient from Dubai 2” on November 29, 2024

AIDAprima: “Orient from Dubai 1” on November 30, 2024

AIDAprima: “Big Orient trip from Dubai” on November 30, 2024

AIDAprima: “Orient from Abu Dhabi” on December 1, 2024

The cruise line added that it will reimburse guests for the previously made payments (except for the travel cancellation insurance) as well as for services already booked on myAIDA in accordance with the payment method originally chosen.

As a thank you for a new booking, AIDA guests will receive a voucher. It can be redeemed until December 31, 2024, regardless of when the new trip starts.

In addition to adjusted itineraries, AIDA also announced new cruises to Africa, bookable from April 29, 2024, with further details to be announced soon.