AdventureSmith Explorations Announces New Alaska Itineraries

AdventureSmith Explorations announced new Alaska itineraries and charters for 2024, including a circumnavigation of Prince William Sound, a new itinerary in the Inside Passage and customized experiences, according to a press release.

“AdventureSmith Explorations has been a pioneer in small-cruise ship exploration in Alaska for more than 20 years, so it’s exciting to continue offering travelers new ways to explore areas that only small ships can access,” said AdventureSmith Explorations Founder and President Todd Smith.

“The new itineraries we’re offering provide unique access to wildlife, scenery and Alaskan villages not often visited.”

The new Prince William Sound Explorer itinerary, sailing roundtrip from Anchorage aboard the Safari Explorer, allows travelers to view wildlife such as resident orca pods, as well as humpback, gray, blue and minke whales. Departures begin May 31, 2024.

The Ice of the Inside Passage voyage is a new southbound variation of AdventureSmith’s Inside Passage Sojourn. Guests will have opportunities to get up close to the Margerie, Grand Pacific, Mendenhall, Sawyer, South Sawyer, Dawes and LeConte glaciers aboard the 49-guest Baranof Dream. The sailing also includes a call to the remote Alaska Native village of Kasaan.

In addition, travelers can design their own private tours of North America’s wilderness aboard eight to 12 passenger charter ships.