Actor Jonathan Bennett Named Godfather to Carnival Firenze

Carnival Cruise Line announced that actor Jonathan Bennett will serve as the godfather of its new ship, the Carnival Firenze.

Carnival President Christine Duffy made the surprise announcement in this video.

The Firenze ship will homeport in Long Beach, Calif., where it will be christened by the “Mean Girls” and “ All My Children” star on April 24. The ship will embark on its maiden voyage on April 25.

“Jonathan is a true brand ambassador for Carnival. He cruises with us, honeymooned with us and tells his friends and family to vacation with Carnival. He is friendly and welcoming to everyone and embodies the Carnival-style of fun. After he sailed on the first voyage of Carnival Firenze’s sister ship Carnival Venezia last May, he told me it would be his dream to be the godfather of one of our ships, so how could I turn down such a request for such a terrific friend to Carnival,” said Duffy. “While he’s not Italian, he is proof positive that anyone can have Italian Style fun when you sail on our Italian-themed ships, and we are thrilled to have him help us welcome our newest addition to the Carnival fleet.”

“This is an amazing honor and I’m so proud to know that I’ll always be a part of the Carnival Firenze family,” said Bennett. “When I told Christine that I’d love to be a Carnival cruise ship godfather, I never thought she’d take my request seriously. I have so much respect for the Carnival team and how they’re dedicated to taking care of their guests, the ocean and each other. When I say Carnival is a great company and a great way to vacation, I mean it! I’m so excited to not only be the ship’s godfather but to also get to cruise on Carnival Firenze as a guest now that Carnival fun Italian style is coming to the west coast.”

The naming celebration will be live-streamed on Carnival’s Facebook page.