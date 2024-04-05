A Look at Virgin’s New 2024-25 Program in the Caribbean

After canceling its 2024-25 season in Australia and New Zealand, Virgin Voyage’s s introducing a new winter program in the Caribbean.

Sailing from San Juan, the Resilient Lady is set to offer a series of seven- to 11-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the highlights of the program, which extends between December 2024 and April 2025.

“Saint (Isles) & Seas of the Caribbean”

Ship: Resilient Lady

Date: Different departures between December 2024 and March 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: Road Town (Tortola); Bridgetown (Barbados); Castries (St. Lucia); St. John’s (Antigua); and Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

Offered multiple times during the 2024-25 winter, this seven-night itinerary sails roundtrip from San Juan and includes visits to Tortola, Barbados, St. Lucia, Antigua and St. Maarten.

According to Virgin, the port-intensive cruise, named “Saint (Isles) & Seas of the Caribbean,” was designed to allow guests to visit local rum distilleries and unwind on various beaches, including the Cane Garden Bay Beach in Tortola.

“Resilient New Year’s Ahoy”

Ship: Resilient Lady

Date: December 28, 2024

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: Road Town (Tortola); Bridgetown (Barbados); Castries (St. Lucia); St. John’s (Antigua); and Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

Sailing in late December, this seven-night itinerary allows guests to ring in the New Year on an “epic journey,” as explained by Virgin. The cruise will also take guests to some of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean, the company added.

With extended stays in Bridgetown and St. John’s, the cruise will visit Tortola, Barbados, St. Lucia, Antigua and St. Maarten, and also includes a full day of cruising in the Caribbean Sea.

“Idyllic Caribbean Isles & Colombia”

Ship: Resilient Lady

Date: January 21, 2025

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: Cartagena (Colombia); Willemstad (Curaçao); Oranjestad (Aruba); Castries (St. Lucia); St. John’s (Antigua); and Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

One of the longest cruises being offered by the Resilient Lady in the region, this 11-night itinerary sets sail in January and features visits to six destinations in the Caribbean and South America.

Named “Idyllic Caribbean Isles & Colombia,” the voyage includes some of the most stunning islands in the region, Virgin said. One of the highlights is a late-night stay in Cartagena, Colombia.

“Sunsets in the Lesser Antilles”

Ship: Resilient Lady

Date: Departures between January and March 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: Oranjestad (Aruba); Willemstad (Curaçao); Fort-de-France (Martinique); and Basseterre (St. Kitts and Nevis)

Between January and March, the Resilient Lady offers a seven-night itinerary named “Sunsets in the Lesser Antilles.”

In addition to visits to Martinique, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Curaçao, the cruise features a longer stop in Curaçao, which will see the ship departing only at mid-night. According to Virgin, the late-night stay allows guests to start their day lounging at the beach and end it with a cocktail aboard a catamaran under the stars.

“Puerto Rican Daze & Caribbean Nights”

Ship: Resilient Lady

Date: March 22, 2025

Length: 10 nights

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: Road Town (Tortola); St. John’s (Antigua); Basseterre (St. Kitts and Nevis); Fort-de-France (Martinique); Castries (St. Lucia); Bridgetown (Barbados); and Kingstown (St. Vincent)

Sailing in March, this ten-night cruise sails to a total of seven islands across the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

According to Virgin, one of the highlights of the itinerary is Fort-de-France, in Martinique, where guests will be able to enjoy some of the region’s “most stunning beaches and colonial architecture.” The itinerary also features ports of call in Tortola, Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent.