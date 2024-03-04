Windstar Announces First-Ever ‘Mystery Cruise’ Set to Depart in 2025

Windstar Cruises has revealed its first ever “President’s Mystery Cruise” set to depart on April 19, 2025.

The eight-day voyage is aimed at Windstar Yacht Club members (the line’s valued repeat guests) and will depart from and return to Athens.

The rest of the port calls on the itinerary will remain a mystery to guests onboard Windstar’s 312-passenger, all-suite Star Legend, the company said.

The unannounced destinations will be kept a secret from guests until 24 hours ahead of arrival at each port.

Once the exact locations are revealed, Windstar guests will be able to choose from a variety of different shore excursions at the destination.

“It’s going to be a lot of places—the majority of them, if not all of them—we haven’t been before,” said Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog.

Aboard the Star Legend guests will also have the opportunity to meet Prelog, as this “Mystery Cruise” will also double as the company’s annual President’s Cruise.

“The team is keeping the itinerary secret even from me,” confesses Prelog. “They know I get excited about things and can’t help sharing; I’m looking forward to the anticipation of finding out where we’re going along with the guests on board.”

“It’s sort of awakening the sense of adventure again, which is what travel should always do,” said Prelog. “It’s something different, something really interesting. It’s a cruise for guests who like adventure, and who don’t want to plan everything out.”

Prelog said the idea was inspired by Windstar’s recent Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands sailing onboard the Star Breeze. Just two days into the 11-day itinerary, Tropical Cyclone Nat disrupted plans to travel on the ship’s set course, resulting in swift action by the onboard team to come up with a completely new itinerary to avoid the bad weather. The positive response from guests, including a keen sense of adventure, sparked leadership to lean into this idea, and so the “Mystery Cruise” concept was developed.