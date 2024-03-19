Windstar and Pacific Beachcomber Announce New Collaboration

Windstar Cruises has announced a new collaboration with Pacific Beachcomber, an operator of seven hotels in French Polynesia, including InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG), Maitai Hotels and The Brando.

The expanded partnership includes the addition of two-night stay packages at The Brando, Pacific Beachcomber’s exclusive private island eco-resort. The Brando has just 35 private villas, all located on white-sand beaches overlooking a five-mile-wide lagoon.

“This collaboration not only further enhances our commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and most romantic experiences for our guests in French Polynesia, but also allows us to extend the Windstar experience seamlessly from sea to land, providing our guests with exceptional hospitality throughout their journey,” said Christopher Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises.

Available from May 1, 2024, as a post-cruise add-on, this package is reserved exclusively for guests in Star Breeze’s top suites: the award-winning Broadmoor and Sea Island Suites, and Owner’s Suites. The experience includes daily excursions and spa treatments, beach equipment and more.

Transfers on a plane to and from The Brando (a 20-minute flight from Papeete, where guests disembark from the cruise), are also included. Rates for the package are from $6,900 per person (based on double occupancy).

Windstar has exclusively partnered with Pacific Beachcomber’s InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa in Papeete since February for convenient pre- and post-cruise stays on the island of Tahiti. The resort has also been incorporated into Windstar’s popular Air + Hotel packages from both Los Angeles and Seattle.

“We are delighted to extend a warm invitation to Windstar Cruises’ guests to discover our secluded island havens, including The Brando, an eco-resort unlike any other nestled in the heart of French Polynesia. Together, we aim to deeply immerse our guests in the vibrant Polynesian culture and the untouched splendor of our natural surroundings,” adds Richard Bailey, Chairman of Pacific Beachcomber.