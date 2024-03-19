Virgin Voyages Reveals Plans for Eat & Drink Festival 2024

Virgin Voyages invites food enthusiasts and adventurers to celebrate its third annual Eat & Drink Festival, featuring diverse tastes and brand-new events for a limited time.

This year, guests can enjoy a series of experiences such as the first-ever Asian Night Market at Sea inspired by spices and flavors in Eastern street food. Also new for this year, Virgin Voyages – along with Michelin-starred Chef Matt Lambert – is unveiling a new, six-course menu at the Test Kitchen. The brand is also bringing back experiences like Seven Seas Sippers, a cocktail treasure hunt across seven of its bars.

“This year’s Eat & Drink Festival is a celebration of epic innovation, creativity and passion for exceptional gastronomic experiences that characterize our brand,” said Charles Steadman, director of food and beverage experiences and strategic partnerships at Virgin Voyages. “We are proud to showcase the finest flavors, the creations of some of the most talented chefs and bar personalities, and the most immersive F&B experiences for our Sailors.”

“In the midst of an incredible, record-breaking wave season, we’re looking forward to sharing these unique experiences once again with our Sailors,” said John Diorio, VP of North American sales at Virgin Voyages. “We’ve heard from both Sailors and First Mates (travel advisors) that these on-board events are what keep people coming back time and time again.”

Travelers who book now will get up to a $200 Bar Tab that can be spent on specialty drinks, Seven Seas Sippers cocktails and Virgin Voyages’ “Shake for Champagne” feature.