Virgin Voyages Inks Deal with DL Services

Virgin Voyages and DL Services have signed a deal to implement DL’s Life Cycle System (LCS) for the Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady.

The LCS plays a key role in OEM spare parts identification in galley and laundry areas for the selection, equipment replacements and maintenance, as well as scope of work definition and planning tool for modernization projects.

“Our Life Cycle System is a great and valuable tool, providing fast, reliable information about galley (and laundry) equipment with spare parts exploded views, troubleshooting guidelines and more,” said Daniel Laine, President and CEO of DL Services.

According to DL Services, LCS users get easy access to built design documentation and up to date OEM spare parts lists with exploded view and can quickly make the right selection for a replacement parts. This will allow cruise liners to expedite the order processing and eliminate orders of incorrect or obsolete items which was a challenge before using LCS.

“Now that we have our LCS implemented on our vessels, we are starting to use the system daily and also prepare detailed specifications for modernization projects without the need to go onboard as we have all information at our fingertips.” said Philip Bender, director marine and technical procurement at Virgin Voyages.

Added Anaïs Habbar, vice president of DL Services: “LCS is a web-access solution offering a complete detailed inventory of all galley and laundry equipment installed onboard the existing fleet to be updated periodically. The system offers, for each vessel, a visual approach to coordinate onboard operations with deck plans, detailed technical documentation, and videos of areas.

LCS provides information that improves both equipment-replacement planning, budget forecasting and routine decision-making.”