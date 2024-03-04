Villa Vie Takes Delivery of Cruise Ship for Residence Start Up

Villa Vie Residences, a new cruise ship start up, has its residence ship as CEO Mikeal Petterson told Cruise Industry News the company took delivery of the former Braemar from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines this past weekend.

The ship will now relocate to Belfast for an extensive refurbishment and drydocking ahead of launching service in May. The ship had been laid up since Covid, and was most recently docked in Edinburgh.

The company plans for the 924-passenger, 24,344-ton vessel to enter service in May 2024, sailing from Southampton.

Plans call for an initial three-year world cruise, available in segments as well.

Ownership pricing starts at $99,999 for an inside cabin, with the ownership of the suite guaranteed for 15 years. In addition are monthly fees. There are also “pay as you go” options.

Photo: From Left: Mikeal Petterson, CEO, Villa Vie Residences and Sigurd Tveito, Fleet Manager, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.