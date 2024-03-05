Viking Jupiter Completes Five Years in Service

Delivered to Viking in February 2019, the Viking Jupiter recently completed five years in service. The 47,000-ton ship debuted as the sixth oceangoing ship in the fleet of the luxury brand.

Following the 2018-built Viking Orion, the Jupiter was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

A few weeks after being delivered, the ship kicked off its inaugural season in Southern Europe.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, in Italy, to Barcelona, in Spain, Jupiter’s maiden voyage sailed for seven nights and also included visits to additional ports in Italy, France, and Monaco, including Livorno, Monte Carlo, Marseille and Sete.

With itineraries visiting Greece, Israel, Cyprus, Montenegro and Croatia, the vessel continued to sail in the Mediterranean through late April.

The Jupiter then offered a summer program in Northern Europe before repositioning to South America for its first winter season.

Marking Viking’s debut in the region, the ship offered a series of 17-night cruises to the Chilean Fjords and Patagonia between December 2019 and February 2020.

Still offering similar itineraries, the Viking Jupiter is set to spend the 2024 summer the Mediterranean with seven- to 28-night cruises departing from Spain, Italy, Turkey and Greece.

In November, the ship repositions to South America for a fourth winter program in the region. In addition to regular itineraries to Chile, Uruguay, Argentina and the Falkland Islands, the schedule features trans-Atlantic crossings visiting Brazil, Cape Verde and Morocco.

According to Fincantieri, the Jupiter was built to the latest navigation regulations and is equipped with the most modern safety systems, including safe return to port capabilities.

The ship also offers 465 all-veranda staterooms, as well as several public areas and features, such as an infinity swimming pool, a glass-enclosed winter garden, a two-deck observation lounge, and more.

The public spaces are highlighted by a Scandinavian design, Viking said, which features abundant natural light and several alfresco dining venues.