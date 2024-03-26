Viking Introduces New Nile River Ship: The Viking Hathor

Viking has announced the float out of its latest addition to the Nile River fleet, the Viking Hathor, scheduled to debut in August 2024, according to a press release. The ship, hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, is part of Viking’s expansion on the Nile and will embark on the 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

The Viking Hathor’s float out occurred at the Massara shipyard in Cairo, moving the vessel into its final construction phase. The ship is moving to an outfitting dock for interior completion.

Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, commented: “Egypt is a phenomenal destination, and we are pleased with the continued interest for our Nile River voyages. Our guests are thinking people who are curious about the world—and Egypt, with its cultural treasures and ancient antiquities, remains at the top of the travel list for many of them. With the float out of the Viking Hathor, we look forward to welcoming more guests to experience this fantastic region.”

The Hathor, mirroring the Scandinavian design of Viking’s award-winning river and ocean ships, joins its sister ships, the Viking Osiris and the Viking Aton, with a square bow and an Aquavit Terrace among its features.

By 2025, Viking aims to have six ships navigating the Nile, including the under-construction the Viking Sobek. The fleet already includes the Viking Ra and the MS Antares.