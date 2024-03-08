Vancouver on Track for a Record 2024 Cruise Season

Port of Vancouver is kicking off what is expected to be a record cruise season with the arrival of the Disney Wonder on Monday, March 11, according to a press release.

The Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver will welcome a total of 329 cruise ships between March 11 and October 29, 2024.

This could translate to a record 1.27 million passengers traveling through the Canada Place cruise terminal in 2024, about 2 percent more than last year.

“We expect 2024 to be another strong season for the award-winning Canada Place cruise terminal, as we solidify Vancouver as a premier homeport servicing the popular Alaska market,” said Mandy Chan, manager of cruise services at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “Cruise is an important part of Vancouver’s vibrant tourism sector that supports countless local hospitality and tourism businesses and jobs. We look forward to working alongside our cruise line and industry partners to ensure another successful season.”

On March 11, the Disney Wonder will embark passengers heading to San Diego before visiting again in May to start its weekly itinerary from Vancouver to Alaska.

“As another record cruise season gets underway in Vancouver, I want to acknowledge the hard work of all our partners who have made our city’s return to cruise after the pandemic such a success,” said Chan. “This includes cruise lines, Canada Place cruise terminal manager SSA Marine, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, and our partners at Canada Border Services Agency and US Customs and Border Protection. The success of Vancouver’s cruise industry year after year is a direct result of the dedication and collaboration of all those involved.”

Five inaugural calls this season include the Explora I, Silver Nova, Celebrity Edge, Pacific World and Hanseatic Spirit.