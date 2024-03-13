Uniworld Announces New Super Ship to Debut In 2026

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announced a new Super Ship, the S.S. Emilie, set to launch in Europe in 2026.

According to a press release, the ship will be inspired by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt and named after his life partner and muse, Emilie Flöge.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a brand-new ship to our fleet in 2026, just in time to celebrate Uniworld’s 50th anniversary,” said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “Our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and this outstanding new vessel reaffirms our dedication to providing the best and most luxurious ships on the rivers. We believe in delivering the highest level of quality to our guests, and our portfolio truly embodies the best of the best in the market.”

The S.S. Emilie will join other new Super Ships including the S.S. Victoria, debuting on the Rhine and Moselle rivers in 2024 and the S.S. Elisabeth, debuting on the Rhine in 2025.

Uniworld has added five other Super Ships to its fleet since 2020, including the Mekong Jewel on the Mekong in Vietnam and Cambodia; Aria Amazon on the Maranon and Ucayali rivers in Peru; S.S. São Gabriel on the Douro in Portugal; S.S. La Venezia on the Venetian Lagoon; and S.S. Sphinx on the Nile in Egypt.

Photo: Uniworld’s SS Victoria