The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Celebrates Keel Laying For Luminara

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrated a significant milestone with the keel-laying ceremony for its third yacht, the Luminara.

According to a press release, the traditional ceremony took place at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

As per the tradition, the first modular block of Luminara was lowered into the building dock and symbolic coins were placed within the keel for good fortune.

“Luminara represents the culmination of innovative design and relentless pursuit of excellence. Every element reflects the dedication of our combined teams, promising unparalleled voyages for our guests,” said Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We take great pride in the remarkable craftsmanship, meticulous planning, and unwavering attention to detail invested in the creation of Luminara, and we can’t wait to welcome our newest superyacht to the fleet.”

“Building upon the incredible progress of Ilma, the hull assembly for Luminara marks another momentous step forward,” said Arnaud Le Joncour, senior vice president of sales and marketing of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Luminara will continue to redefine the yacht experience with an exquisite level of ultraluxury finishes, reflecting the passion and collaborative synergy between The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Chantiers de l’Atlantique teams.”

Set to launch on July 31, 2025, reservations for the Luminara, as well as for the Evrima and Ilma are now open.