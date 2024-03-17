Swan Hellenic Announces Deep Arctic Northern Lights Specials

Swan Hellenic announced details of four “Northern Lights Voyages” across the Arctic sailing aboard the SH Vega.

Swan Hellenic Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno said: “We are very proud of these Arctic Northern Lights voyages with their exceptional onboard experiences. They not only offer rare access to the raw beauty, history and cultures of these remote, pristine regions but also bring special opportunities to witness the Northern Lights from land and sea. We can’t wait to welcome guests aboard! “

The first itinerary is Iceland, East Greenland and the Northern Lights, sailing August 18 to 30, 2024. This 12-night circumnavigation of Iceland is a roundtrip from Reykjavik, with visits to Ísafjörður, Seyðisfjörður, the fishing village of Djupivogur and the “Puffin Island” of Heimaey.

The voyage can be combined with SH Vega’s next voyage, Greenland in Depth, for even more exploration.

The second itinerary, Greenland n Depth, sails from August 30 to September 9, 2024. Departing Reykjavik, Iceland, the 10-night explores Greenland, visiting the coastal island of Skjoldungen, the Inuit fishing and hunting village of Aappilattoq, Ivittut and Greendland’s capital Nuuk, Sisimiut. Days eight and nine are reserved for the UNESCO World Heritage Sites Ilulissat Icefjord and Disko Bay before the cruise ends in Kangerlussuaq.

The Canadian Northwest Passage and the Northern Lights cruise sails from September 9 to 25. The 16-night cultural expedition is a roundtrip from Kangerlussuaq in Greenland, first calling at Sisimiut, Ilulissat and then Qeqertarsuaq. Guests will also enjoy mountain views of Pond Inlet on northern Baffin Island in Nunavut, visit Dundas Harbor, Croker Bay and Radstock Bay, as well as Beechey Island, Port Leopold and Elwin Bay. The ship then calls at Fort Ross, followed by Coningham Bay on Prince of Wales Island and ends with a visit to the Baffin Island community of Qikiqtarjuaq on its way back to Kangerlussuaq.

The fourth of these special Northern Lights cruises is the 15-night Canadian Arctic and Northern Lights voyage, sailing from September 25 to October 10, 2024. Departing from Kangerlussuaq, the ship takes guests to explore Qeqertarsuaq, Ilulissat, Disko Bay and Sisimiut, before sailing to Nuuk and then Iqaluit in the Everett Mountains of Baffin Island. The cruise concludes in Halifax, Nova Scotia.