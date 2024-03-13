Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Storylines and Brodosplit ‘Renew’ Ship Building Contract

Narrative

Storylines, has renewed a shipbuilding contract with Brodosplit shipyard based in Split, Croatia, to construct the world’s “first environmentally sustainable private residence ship,” according to a press release.

Storylines’ CEO Alister Punton explained: “The shipbuilding contract was renewed as a necessity due to the enormous change in global circumstances, which have affected commercial and technical supply chains affecting the finances of the project.”

Brodosplit’s president of the board Tomislav Debeljak added: “Since the last contract, a lot of work has been completed for the ship’s design in preparation for the construction. The technical teams from both sides have worked together intensively with external experts in the fields of hydrodynamics, noise and vibration; also with experts of main equipment suppliers and Lloyd’s Register classification society. Today, we have a vessel with design-implemented improvements concerning sustainability, cyber security, propulsion & drive, etc. We have an eco-friendly vessel of optimal performance in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.”

A delivery date was not named for the 531-residence vessel.

