Star Clippers Releases Newest Brochure with Sailings Through March 2026

Star Clippers’ has released its newest brochure featuring voyages departing through March 2026, according to a press release.

New for winter 2026, the Star Clipper will add six itineraries in Jamaica, the BVI’s and the Southern Caribbean to the end of the ship’s Central America season.

Ranging from seven to 11 nights, these sailings depart from new homeports in Montego Bay, Jamaica; St. John’s, Antigua; and St. George’s, Granada. Three of the itineraries explore the Southern Caribbean, introducing guests to new ports in Tobago and Grenada.

Guests can choose from a range of three- to 13-night itineraries sailing in the Greek Isles, Italy, France, Monaco, Croatia, Montenegro, Turkey, Morocco, Spain and Portugal. In June 2024 and 2025, the Star Clipper will offer two Suez Canal transits, taking guests to Alexandria and Port Said, Egypt.

With all three ships in the Star Clippers’ fleet making the transatlantic journey in 2025, avid sailors can snag a cabin on one of the line’s most popular itineraries. For those who want to make the most of this unique experience, Star Flyer is offering a 35-day sailing from St. Maarten to Cannes, France, with ports of call in Portugal, Morocco and Spain.

Travelers booking a select itinerary departing between March 2024 and March 2026 will receive $500 per couple onboard credit and a complimentary bottle of champagne. The onboard credit can be used to purchase excursions, spa treatments, drinks from the bar and items at the Sloop Shop. Solo travelers paying a single supplement will receive $250 onboard credit.

The brochure is available online and can be requested in print.