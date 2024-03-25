Star Clippers Names Grenada As its Newest Homeport

Star Clippers announced that Grenada will serve as its newest homeport for the Star Clipper, for its new February and March 2026 Caribbean sailings, according to a press release.

Star Clippers has also added Carriacou and its Paradise Beach as one of the ports of call on the 10- and 11-night itineraries.

“Although our ships have been visiting Grenada on our many Caribbean itineraries for some years, when we saw the opportunity to homeport one of our clipper ships there, we immediately set to work with the Grenada Tourism Authority to make it a reality,” said Mikael Krafft, CEO and president of Star Clippers. “The Caribbean is an ideal region for us as the famous Caribbean winds are always there to power our clipper ships, and to be able to offer our guests more opportunities to experience the beauty and culture of Grenada opens up a host of new possibilities.”

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said: “The Pure Grenada and Star Clippers brands are aligned in prioritizing authentic experiences for our customers, designed to nourish and feed the soul. Nature treks, beautiful birdsong, delicious cuisine, local traditions and heritage all cascade into an enriching experience second to none. And with convenient direct airlift from the USA and Canada, and our starring role as the newest home port for Star Clipper, there’s never been a better time to visit our beautiful tri-island state.”

Four new sailings will use the new homeport of St. George’s, Grenada, with departures in February and March 2026, exploring Southern Caribbean ports. Highlights include Tobago; Tobago Cays; Bridgetown, Barbados; Paradise Beach in Carriacou; Saint-Pierre, Martinique; and Soufrière, St. Lucia.