Sixthman and Vibee Announce ‘Boots on the Water’ Cruise

Sixthman and Vibee have announced Boots on the Water, a five-day voyage sailing February 8-13, 2025 from Miami to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Gem, according to a press release.

Boots on the Water will feature a slate of concerts from Country stars, collaboration shows and a range of fan experiences. The lineup includes Big & Rich Featuring Gretchen Wilson, Craig Morgan, Jo Dee Messina, Lonestar, Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery, Pam Tillis, Little Texas, Suzy Bogguss, Sarah Gayle Meech and more.

Activities onboard include Whiskey Tastings; The Big Game Watch Party; Panel with Agents, Managers, and Artists; Toby Keith Tribute Show; Acoustic Mornings; Line Dancing with Boot Scoot USA; Silent Disco with Shut Up & Dance; Live Band Karaoke with Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights; Bellyflop Contest with Jo Dee Messina; Cruise Kickoff Tailgate; Stories Behind The Songs Podcast Recording; and Theme Nights.

Guests will also enjoy Songwriter’s Sessions presented by Nashville’s The Listening Room Café, featuring Kelly Archer, Phil Barton, Chris Blair, Chris DeStefano, Brett James, AJ Kross, Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley, Tim Nichols, Liz Rose, and Stephony Smith.

“Fun, sun, and boot-scootin’ on the pool deck while island hopping through the Caribbean immersed in all things country music, now that sounds like a vacation,” said Jeff Cuellar, Sixthman CEO.

“Vibee and Sixthman have joined forces to bring the spirit of country music and the iconic Nashville scene to the seas,” said Harvey Cohen, president of Vibee. “‘Boots on the Water’ guests will have the opportunity to not only see an incredible slate of ‘90s and 2000s country artists and talented songwriters perform up-close but will do so while traveling in the paradise of the Caribbean! Music is always at the center of the Vibee experience, and we’re excited for adventurers to join us and some of their favorite artists on this unique journey.”