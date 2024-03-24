Silversea Cancels Additional Sailings Due to Red Sea Situation

Silversea Cruises is cancelling two additional cruises that were scheduled to sail across the Indian Ocean, Asia and the Middle East due to the geopolitical situation in the Red Sea.

According to statements sent to booked guests, the affected itineraries were set to depart in May 2024 onboard the Silver Moon.

“Our Global Security Team, in partnership with other key stakeholders and our industry counterparts, has been closely monitoring the fluid geopolitical situation in the Red Sea region, which has continued to evolve and constrain ship navigation,” Silversea said in one of the cancellation notices.

“As a result, we have had to amend Silver Moon’s scheduled navigation, circumnavigating Africa to avoid passage through the Red Sea,” the company added.

Sailing from Singapore to Mumbai, the first cancelled sailing was scheduled to depart on May 5, 2024. The 18-night voyage included visits to destinations in Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India.

Set to cross the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, the upcoming cruise was also cancelled. The 17-night itinerary was set to depart from Mumbai on May 23, 2024.

In addition to India, the one-way voyage was scheduled to visit Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan before arriving in Piraeus, Greece on June 9, 2024.

“We sincerely apologize for this disappointing news and assure you that this decision was made after thorough consideration, allowing for the possibility of conditions improving. Ultimately, our priority is always the safety and well-being of our guests and crew,” Silversea added.

Affected passengers are being offered a full refund of the cruise fare, in addition to a 20 percent saving on any published sailing for 2024, 2025 or 2026.

According to the statement, the discount must be redeemed before May 31, 2024 and can’t be used on full World Cruise or Grand Voyages.

Guests with independent air arrangements are also eligible for reimbursement of up to $500 per person to cover change, cancellation or differential fees, the company added.