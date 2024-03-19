Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Silversea Broadens Pricing Structure

Silver Nova

Silversea has broadened its pricing structure to include three fare options, catering for guests’ varied preferences, according to a press release from the company.

Complementing its popular Door-to-Door all-inclusive fare, which provides guests with a journey that starts and ends at their homes, Silversea has enhanced its Port-to-Port all-inclusive fare, which is now available on all voyages.

Now included in Silversea’s Fare Guarantee program, the Port-to-Port fare will henceforth be eligible for the same promotions and savings as the Door-to-Door fare. Moreover, Silversea has introduced a new voyage-only Essential fare for time-pushed guests seeking experiential flexibility, the company siad.

“We are delighted to offer our guests a broadened pricing structure to accommodate a more diverse array of preferences, providing the luxury of choice,” said Roberto Verdino, Silversea’s SVP of Revenue Management. “We believe choice is at the heart of true luxury. Enjoying a more customized range of pricing options, guests can tailor their experience by opting for our Door-to-Door, Port-to-Port or Essential fare, while still benefitting from the superlative service and the other hallmarks of luxury that they have come to expect from Silversea.”

The three fares include:

  • Door-to-Door All-Inclusive Fare: Featuring a price guarantee, The Door-to-Door all-inclusive fare encompasses private executive transfers between home and airport, international flights with Business Class upgrades available at reduced rates, shore excursions and more.
  • Port-to-Port All-Inclusive Fare: A recently enhanced option, the Port-to-Port all-inclusive fare has been expanded to include all voyages, and provides an ideal choice for those who prefer to make independent pre- and post-cruise travel arrangements, but still want shore excursions included. As well as benefitting from the Fare Guarantee program, guests sailing on Silversea’s Port-to-Port fares will now be able to benefit from the same promotions and savings as those sailing on Door-to-Door fares.
  • Essential Fare: Silversea’s new value-rich, voyage-only fare option features all onboard inclusive amenities and services on a selection of soon-to-depart voyages, while offering guests the flexibility to arrange their own air, transfers and shore experiences according to their schedule. With stricter terms and conditions, the time-sensitive Essential fare does not include shore excursions on ocean-going voyages, yet includes shore excursions, expedition gear, and charter flights when booked for expedition voyages.

