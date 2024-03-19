Silversea Broadens Pricing Structure

Silversea has broadened its pricing structure to include three fare options, catering for guests’ varied preferences, according to a press release from the company.

Complementing its popular Door-to-Door all-inclusive fare, which provides guests with a journey that starts and ends at their homes, Silversea has enhanced its Port-to-Port all-inclusive fare, which is now available on all voyages.

Now included in Silversea’s Fare Guarantee program, the Port-to-Port fare will henceforth be eligible for the same promotions and savings as the Door-to-Door fare. Moreover, Silversea has introduced a new voyage-only Essential fare for time-pushed guests seeking experiential flexibility, the company siad.

“We are delighted to offer our guests a broadened pricing structure to accommodate a more diverse array of preferences, providing the luxury of choice,” said Roberto Verdino, Silversea’s SVP of Revenue Management. “We believe choice is at the heart of true luxury. Enjoying a more customized range of pricing options, guests can tailor their experience by opting for our Door-to-Door, Port-to-Port or Essential fare, while still benefitting from the superlative service and the other hallmarks of luxury that they have come to expect from Silversea.”

The three fares include: