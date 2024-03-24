Silversea and Les Roches to Launch Postgraduate Program

Silversea and Les Roches have signed an agreement to launch a new Postgraduate Diploma in Cruise Line Management, according to a press release.

Offered at Les Roches’ campus in Marbella, Spain, the program provides students with the knowledge and skills to manage various onboard areas of cruise ships, in addition to marketing, revenue management and other commercial functions. Students will benefit from a scholarship agreement between both entities and a chance to gain employment aboard Silversea’s fleet. Upon completion, graduates can secure positions at Silversea.

Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea, said: “As part of our commitment to offering our guests the very best service at sea, Silversea places great importance on sourcing the industry’s most talented crew members. Education and training are key in this service-oriented industry, which is growing fast. Since becoming part of Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea has welcomed six ships to its fleet in just three years, making attracting talented professionals more important than ever. We are delighted to partner with Les Roches, a leading academic institution, to ensure our service remains the best in the industry.”

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, said: “Partnering with the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise brand is a source of pride for Les Roches. The dedication and ambition that Silversea imposes in its business model are in line with our educational methodology. The luxury cruise sector is an area yet to be fully explored academically, and promoting this diploma positions us at the forefront, once again, of a specialization that continues to grow year after year.”