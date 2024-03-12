Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Silver Nova Makes Inaugural Call to the BVI

BVI Delegation on the Nova

Silversea’s Silver Nova made its inaugural visit to the British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) on 11 March 2024, according to a press release.

The ship’s first arrival was commemorated with a plaque exchange ceremony in collaboration with the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board (BVITB) and local ship agent ROMASCO Group. Director of Tourism Clive McCoy presented a plaque to Silver Nova Captain Samuele Failla.

The plaque exchange ceremony took place onboard the ship while it was anchored at Spanish Town, Virgin Gorda.

The Silver Nova is currently sailing its grand voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ship arrived to the Territory with 678 passengers and 533 crew members onboard.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.