Silver Nova Makes Inaugural Call to the BVI

Silversea’s Silver Nova made its inaugural visit to the British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) on 11 March 2024, according to a press release.

The ship’s first arrival was commemorated with a plaque exchange ceremony in collaboration with the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board (BVITB) and local ship agent ROMASCO Group. Director of Tourism Clive McCoy presented a plaque to Silver Nova Captain Samuele Failla.

The plaque exchange ceremony took place onboard the ship while it was anchored at Spanish Town, Virgin Gorda.

The Silver Nova is currently sailing its grand voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ship arrived to the Territory with 678 passengers and 533 crew members onboard.