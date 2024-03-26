Silver Cloud Completes 30 Years in Service

The Silver Cloud is celebrating its 30th year in service this month. First vessel introduced by Silversea Cruises, the 260-guest cruise ship was built by the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

After being delivered to the ultra-luxury company in mid-March, the Silver Cloud set sail on its maiden voyage on April 2, 1994.

Departing from Civitavecchia, the port for Italy’s capital city Rome, the inaugural cruise sailed through the Mediterranean, visiting destinations in France, Spain and Italy.

During its inaugural year, the ship offered additional cruises in Europe, as well as itineraries across Canada, South America and the Caribbean.

Purpose-built to offer an ultra-luxury product, the Silver Cloud was designed with all-outside cabins, most of which include a private balcony.

The 16,800-ton vessel was also conceived to be one of the most spacious cruise ships in the industry, with a space-to-guest ratio of 56.8 square meters.

During the initial phase of its sailing career, the Silver Cloud traveled to various cruising regions, including Asia, the West Coast, Africa, and the Indian Ocean.

In 2016, the ship also served as a floating hotel for the U.S. national basketball teams during the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

One year later, the Silver Cloud entered drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard in Malta to be transformed into an expedition ship.

During the refit, the vessel’s hull was strengthened to receive an ice-class certification, and the public areas and staterooms received a complete upgrade.

The Silver Cloud was also equipped with kayaks, zodiacs and other expedition equipment, in addition to the latest navigation technology.

After the refurbishment, the ship has mostly been cruising in polar regions, with summer programs in the Arctic and winter seasons in Antarctica.

In 2024, the Silver Cloud is set to debut in Australia’s Kimberley region, offering a series of local expeditions between June and August.

The 16,800-ton vessel is also scheduled to sail in the Indian Ocean and the South Seas before returning to Antarctica in November.