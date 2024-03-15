SeaDream Yacht Club Names Garzon as V.P. Field Sales

SeaDream Yacht Club announced the appointment of Carlos Garzon as vice president of field sales and national accounts, according to a press release.

Garzon brings two decades of industry experience in sales, marketing, brand and revenue management. In addition to managing field sales and national accounts in the US market, Garzon will also oversee the activities of SeaDream’s global team of Sales Directors.

“Carlos has a proven track record of driving performance and team success in the luxury and cruise industry and brings a wealth of experience to our growing team. I am truly excited to welcome Carlos to the SeaDream family”, said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.