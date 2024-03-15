Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

SeaDream Yacht Club Names Garzon as V.P. Field Sales

Carlos Garzon

SeaDream Yacht Club announced the appointment of Carlos Garzon as vice president of field sales and national accounts, according to a press release.

Garzon brings two decades of industry experience in sales, marketing, brand and revenue management. In addition to managing field sales and national accounts in the US market, Garzon will also oversee the activities of SeaDream’s global team of Sales Directors.

 “Carlos has a proven track record of driving performance and team success in the luxury and cruise industry and brings a wealth of experience to our growing team. I am truly excited to welcome Carlos to the SeaDream family”, said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.