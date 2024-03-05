Sea Cloud Spirit Arrives in Nassau; Announces 2025 Florida and Bahamas Sailing

Sea Cloud Cruises celebrated the inaugural call of the Sea Cloud Spirit at Nassau Cruise Port on Monday, March 5, according to a press release.

Joining Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes for a traditional plaque exchange were Islands of The Bahamas officials and tourism industry leaders including Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

“Today, we welcome Sea Cloud Cruises to explore the islands of the Bahamas,” said Cooper. “This voyage on Sea Cloud Spirit symbolizes not only the strength of our cruise industry but the enduring allure of the Bahamas as a destination of choice for travelers around the world.”

The Sea Cloud Spirit is currently sailing its Nassau roundtrip voyage that will visit several ports including the Exumas and Eleuthera. Special Guest Lecturer Les Standiford was in attendance and announced details of a special 2025 voyage featuring Brightline and The Bahamas.

The Sea Cloud Spirit will offer a new itinerary in 2025, a Miami roundtrip sailing from March 27 to April 4 with a pre-cruise hotel stay at The Breakers Palm Beach and Brightline PREMIUM transfer option, combining two of Standiford’s books: “The Last Train to Paradise” and “Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and the Rise of America’s Xanadu.”

Onboard, Standiford will share stories of Henry Flagler and Marjorie Merriweather Post. Ports of call include Miami, Eleuthera, the Exumas and Key West.

“Our guests are continually enamored with the earliest chapter of Sea Cloud’s history and there is no more charming expert and storyteller of this golden age than Les Standiford,” said Sea Reyes. “We are delighted to welcome him once again as we feature The Breakers, Brightline and The Bahamas for an exclusive travel experience with limited availability.”