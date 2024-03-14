Scenic Unveils 2025 European River Cruise Collection Brochure

Scenic announced the launch of its 2025 Europe River Cruising brochure, featuring new destinations and experiences, according to a press release.

The new collection includes a range of new Scenic Freechoice excursions as well as itineraries that now feature the port of Krems, Austria.

New for 2025:

Gottweig Abbey: Visit the renovated Gottweig Abbey and explore the abbey’s frescoes, including the largest Baroque Staircase in Austria.

Craft Beer and Chocolate Pairing: Enjoy pairing craft beer and chocolate, two of the country’s iconic delicacies.

Dusseldorf’s Altbier: Discover the beer-producing tradition of Dusseldorf as you visit microbreweries and sample Altbier, a traditional top-fermented beer.

E-bike cycle to Klosterneuburg Monastery: Embark on a cycling tour to the Klosterneuburg Monastery.

Krems, the new port of call, is available on the Jewels of Europe, Danube in Depth, Christmas Markets and Christmas and New Year itineraries.

Featured 2025 itineraries include: