Scenic Unveils 2025 European River Cruise Collection Brochure

Scenic announced the launch of its 2025 Europe River Cruising brochure, featuring new destinations and experiences, according to a press release.
The new collection includes a range of new Scenic Freechoice excursions as well as itineraries that now feature the port of Krems, Austria.
New for 2025:
- Gottweig Abbey: Visit the renovated Gottweig Abbey and explore the abbey’s frescoes, including the largest Baroque Staircase in Austria.
- Craft Beer and Chocolate Pairing: Enjoy pairing craft beer and chocolate, two of the country’s iconic delicacies.
- Dusseldorf’s Altbier: Discover the beer-producing tradition of Dusseldorf as you visit microbreweries and sample Altbier, a traditional top-fermented beer.
- E-bike cycle to Klosterneuburg Monastery: Embark on a cycling tour to the Klosterneuburg Monastery.
Krems, the new port of call, is available on the Jewels of Europe, Danube in Depth, Christmas Markets and Christmas and New Year itineraries.
Featured 2025 itineraries include:
- The 15-day Jewels of Europe river cruise: Guests will explore Amsterdam’s canals, enjoy Budapest’s thermal baths and discover Nuremberg’s WWII history.
- The 10-day Danube in Depth river cruise: Travelers will be immersed in local cuisine with three cooking classes, see the Rock Cut Beer Cellars, visit World Heritage-listed Cesky Krumlov and more.
- The 11-day Beautiful Bordeaux river cruise: Includes cruising the Bordeaux region, visiting Les Bassins de Lumières grand digital art installation and wine tastings at Grand Cru Classé wine estates.
- The 11-day Unforgettable Douro: Includes golfing in Porto, kayaking on the Pinhão River, savoring local flavors in Salamanca and more.