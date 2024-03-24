Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Scenic Eclipse To Explore the Caribbean for the First Time

Scenic Eclipse

The Scenic Eclipse will make its inaugural journey to the Caribbean this year, visiting destinations such as The Bahamas and the Grenadines, according to a press release.

The 13-day Bermuda and The Bahamas itinerary includes an overnight stop in Hamilton before calling into Salvador Island, Exuma Island and Honeymoon Harbour. Guests will also spend a day in Miami before sailing back to Nassau. 

The 13-day Island Odyssey: Bahamas to the Grenadines itinerary onboard the Scenic Eclipse allows guests to explore the region with its multicultural influences from France, Spain, Britain and the USA. Ports of call include Great Inagua Island and Salvador Island. 

