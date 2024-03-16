Scenic Announces Tastes of Discovery Series

Scenic is inviting culinary enthusiasts to embark on the Tastes of Discovery Series, sailing along the Kimberley coastline of Australia and the east coast of South America, according to a press release.

The Tastes of Discovery series offers a selection of interactive cooking demonstrations, meet and greets with renowned chefs and dining experiences featuring local ingredients and traditions. Special events onboard include a welcome cocktail party, cooking challenges and pop-up restaurants.

Scenic Group’s Chef Tom Goetter, vice president of oceans hotel operations is also the visionary behind the series.

Joining him are chefs Dale MacKay and Gabri Rodriguez, known for their achievements and contributions to the culinary arts.

“I am honored to kick off this Tastes of Discovery Series with incredible chefs that I am lucky to call friends,” said Goetter.

“Chef Dale has had the privilege of working with masters like Gordon Ramsay and Daniel Boulud, culminating in his triumph on the first season of Top Chef Canada. Known for his victory on Top Chef Mexico, Chef Gabri is an inspiration, having ascended from a dishwasher at the acclaimed Pujol to the force he is now. Together, we will curate exclusive menus and an immersive experience that will leave guests satiated, yet hungry for more.”

Currently, the Tastes of Discovery Series is available via the following itineraries: