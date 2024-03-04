Samuel Chamberlain Named CEO, Americas at Ponant

Ponant announced today the appointment of Samuel Chamberlain as its new Chief Executive Officer, Americas, effective April 1, 2024. Chamberlain succeeds Navin Sawhney in this role, according to a press release.

Belinda Hindmarsh, Group Deputy CEO Global Business, said: “Navin’s unwavering commitment and expertise have been tremendously valuable to PONANT during the last 10 years. Navin has been instrumental in enhancing our brand and business development in the Americas for both Ponant and Paul Gauguin Cruises. I am delighted Navin has agreed to stay on in a Strategic Advisor capacity to continue supporting our Executive Leadership Team. At the same time, I am thrilled to welcome Samuel who brings to the team a wealth of luxury expertise and experience to help tackle the fantastic opportunity ahead of us as we continue to grow Ponant’s presence in the Americas and internationally.”

In his executive role, Navin Sawhney contributed greatly to growing the Ponant business during his 10-year tenure as CEO Americas. Sawhney has enjoyed a long and celebrated career within the industry prior to joining Ponant in 2014.

Chamberlain’s distinguished career is marked by leadership positions across various facets of the global luxury travel industry. Prior to joining PONANT, he served as Vice President, Business Development for Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, Joint Owner and Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, where he played a key role as a member of the executive leadership team. His experience also extends into the private aviation sector with Wheels Up, and luxury hospitality with Hilton and Waldord Astoria. Chamberlain holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University.

Chamberlain noted: “Ponant’s reputation for delivering luxury experiences and access to the world’s most remote destinations is unmatched. I am thrilled to join Belinda Hindmarsh’s team to lead the Americas during a pivotal time in the company’s exciting transformation. As CEO Americas, I am eager to contribute to a brand that aligns with my vision for luxury travel, where every journey enriches and explores undiscovered opportunities. It’s an honor to join a team that already consistently exceeds the expectations of its guests and partners.”

Sawhney also shared his thoughts on the transition: “As I take on a new role as Strategic Advisor to Ponant’s CEO Hervé Gastinel and Belinda Hindmarsh, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity I have had to be part of this 10 year journey with Ponant.

“Together we have built a remarkable brand in the US marketplace, offering exceptional experiences aboard small ships in extraordinary places, from scattered islands to classical destinations. I want to thank my team and share with them my pride in what we’ve accomplished and my optimism for the bright future ahead,” said Sawhney.

Both Chamberlain and Sawhney positions will be held in Ponant’s New York City office.