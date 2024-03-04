Royal Caribbean: Quantum’s Los Angeles Program Includes 44 Departures,

The Quantum of the Seas will arrive on the West Coast in late 2025. Part of Royal Caribbean’s recently announced deployment for the 2025-26 season, the ship’s new winter program includes several itineraries departing from Los Angeles.

After completing a summer program in Alaska, the Quantum of the Seas arrives in California on October 2, 2025.

The 2014-built ship then kicks off a series of two- to six-night cruises to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera.

A total of 11 distinct itineraries are available, including short getaway cruises to Ensenada, and five- and six-night voyages to Cabo San Lucas.

Some of the cruises include multiple-day visits to Cabo, with up to two overnights anchored off the Mexican Riviera destination.

One of the offered itineraries sails for six nights and features a stop in Ensenada, in addition to a two-day visit to Cabo San Lucas.

With departure dates between October and April, the itinerary also features two full days cruising in the Pacific Ocean.

Also marking Quantum’s debut in the region, the complete season includes a total of 44 departures and runs through April 21, 2026.

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Quantum of the Seas debuted in 2014. With a new design, the 4,100-guest ship introduced a series of features, including the Two70º.

The futuristic lounge offers 270º views of the ocean through floor-to-ceiling windows that transform into large screens for nighttime entertainment and shows.

Currently sailing from California, the Navigator of the Seas is set to continue to offer itineraries departing from Los Angeles along with the Quantum of the Seas.

Maintaining its year-round presence in the region, the Voyager-Class ship will sail a series of three- to seven-night cruises to Southern California, Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera.

In addition to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, the itineraries also feature visits to Catalina Island, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.