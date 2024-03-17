Riverside Luxury Cruises Christens Ship in Amsterdam

On March 13, Riverside Luxury Cruises celebrated the christening of its third ship, the Riverside Debussy, with Godmother Alle Pierce, according to a press release.

The naming ceremony took place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on the first day of the 2024 American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) River Cruise Expo.

“We are happy to launch Riverside Debussy, our third luxury river ship to join the Riverside Luxury Cruises fleet,” said Gregor Gerlach, co-owner of Seaside Collection, the parent company of Riverside Luxury Cruises. “We are dedicated to delivering Europe’s most luxurious experience with the best ships and best dining on Europe’s most captivating rivers. Our exceptional staff and crew look forward to welcoming travelers for the most seamless and luxurious European river cruise experience.”

Riverside Debussy’s inaugural season starts on March 23 and will feature three- to seven-night itineraries on the Rhine, Danube, Main and Moselle rivers.

The Riverside Debussy will begin its inaugural year with a five-night voyage sailing from Brussels, Belgium, to Amsterdam. The ship will then offer a series of seven-night, Rhine–Meuse–Scheldt delta voyages, sailing roundtrip from Amsterdam and visiting cities such as Antwerp and Gent, Belgium; and Middelburg, Veere, Willemstad, Dordrecht, Rotterdam, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

In late May, the Riverside Debussy charts eastward on the Main River and transits the Main-Danube Canal to offer seven-night cruises on the Danube. On the June 5 and September 25 departures, the ship brings guests on a special roundtrip itinerary from Budapest to Belgrade, Serbia, with stops in Mohacs, Hungary; Vukovar, Croatia; and Novi Sad, Serbia.

“With the debut of Riverside Debussy, Riverside Luxury Cruises now offers travel advisors a third option for their clients to enjoy an all-inclusive, luxury European river cruise,” said Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. “We appreciate travel advisors’ indispensable role, and they can trust in Riverside to deliver a most memorable and luxurious experience to their clients that will generate repeat business. We welcome travel advisors to join many others who have learned about the best European river cruise experience with Riverside Luxury Cruises.”