Regent Announces 2027 World Cruise with 71 Ports

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its 2027 World Cruise, sailing from January 11, 2027, onboard the Seven Seas Splendor, according to a press release.

Sailing from Miami, Florida to New York, the 2027 World of Splendor adventure travels to 71 ports of call in the Caribbean, the Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Africa and Europe. Guests will travel 35,668 nautical miles across three oceans, exploring 40 countries on six continents.

Also included are over 480 shore excursions and 14 overnight stays, as well as a chance to visit 73 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Prices for the 140-night world tour start at $91,499 per guest for a Veranda Suite and up to $839,999 per guest for the Regent Suite.

“We have seen continued interest and demand to venture further afield and for longer durations and so we are thrilled to announce that our 2027 World Cruise will take place on board Seven Seas Splendor, offering more luxury travelers the opportunity to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“This will be the first time a World Cruise will sail on board one of our magnificent Explorer-Class ships, Seven Seas Splendor, which was launched in 2020 and offers the highest standards of unrivaled luxury, and features the one-of-a-kind, 4,443 square foot Regent Suite.”

In addition, for the first time, travelers can embark on this World Cruise in the most exclusive address residence at sea – the Regent Suite. The Regent Suite experience onboard is priced at $1.7 million dollars for two guests.