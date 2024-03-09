Ready Early: Royal Caribbean Advances Utopia’s Inaugural Cruise

Royal Caribbean International is moving up the inaugural cruise of the new Utopia of the Seas.

According to a recent statement from the company, the Oasis-Class vessel will now enter service on July 19, 2024, instead of July 22, 2024.

On that day, the Utopia will sail from Port Canaveral for a three-night cruise to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, Bahamas.

Passengers who had booked the previous maiden voyage are being offered the opportunity to transfer their reservations to the new departure, Royal Caribbean said in the statement.

“The Utopia of the Seas is ahead of schedule and arriving at Port Canaveral earlier than originally planned. Although the July 22, 2024 inaugural season sailing that you booked will still take place, we are adding an extra voyage prior to this one,” the company noted in the message sent to its guests.

“As you may have booked your Utopia of the Seas sailing to be first onboard, you’ll have the opportunity to move your booking to the new inaugural,” Royal Caribbean continued.

Guests who choose to change their bookings will have their reservations transferred to the new sailing at no extra cost, keeping the exact same staterooms originally booked.

As the new inaugural is shorter than the previous maiden voyage, passengers will also receive a one-day prorated refund of the cruise fare. The reimbursement will be sent to the guests’ original form of payment, Royal Caribbean said.

Passengers who booked flights or hotel stays through Royal Caribbean’s Air2Sea Team will receive further assistance in adjusting their travel plans.

For guests who booked non-refundable air and/or hotel independently, the company is also offering to cover any travel change fees of up to $200 for domestic travel or $400 for international travel per person.

Currently being constructed at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the Utopia of the Seas is scheduled to offer year-round three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.