Port of Keelung Welcomes MSC Bellissima

The Port of Keelung welcomed the arrival of the MSC Bellissima earlier this year, which will operate sailings between Keelung and Naha this spring, according to a press release.

During this year’s season, the MSC Bellissima will make 13 homeport voyages between Keelung and Naha (Okinawa). MSC Bellissima’s first Taiwan homeport itinerary also marks an early start for this year’s homeport cruise operations at Port of Keelung.

This season’s MSC Bellissima’s Keelung-Naha dual homeport itinerary allows passengers the option to embark and disembark at either port. Travelers boarding in Keelung will enjoy stops in Naha and the Miyako Islands before returning home, while the 2,713 passengers boarding in Naha will enjoy calls in Ishigaki and Keelung before returning home.

Taiwan International Port Corporation reached an understanding with MSC Cruises CEO Gianni Onorato to consider Taiwan for currently open routes, which lead to the decision to open 30 sailings (60 calls) for MSC Bellissima at Port of Keelung this year – a 900 percent increase over 2023.

In 2024, the Port of Keelung is expected to welcome roughly 142 calls (double compared to 71 in 2023 and 280.000 passengers).