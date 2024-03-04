Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Port of Brisbane Sees More Cruise Guests

Quantum of the Seas in Brisbane

Brisbane International Cruise Terminal has recorded approximately 264,000 passenger movements from December to January, according to a statement.

On the busiest day at the terminal, 9,936 passengers disembarked and embarked one ship.

In total, the port welcomed 48 cruise ship calls over the past few two months, exploring the Queensland coast, southern ports or south Pacific destinations.

In addition, each cruise ship call contributed almost $1 million to the QLD economy.

In a Facebook update, Port of Brisbane thanked its customers, cruise staff and passengers for their support during these busy months.

 

